Guest Interviews
Richard Marx On How Touring Australia Has Changed Since The 80s
Richard Marx has been touring Australia since the 80s, and he tells us what the big difference is... and why he's not going to be bringing back the mullet.
Wet Leg On Why Hitting The Big Time Is Like Celebrating Your Birthday
The duo from Wet Leg have skyrocketed to fame, and they tell us why hitting the big time is exactly like... celebrating a birthday.
Voyager On The Pressure Of Representing Australia At Eurovision
Australia's agreement to be in Eurovision runs out this year, and Perth band Voyager could be our last hope to win it! They tell us the pressure of representing Australia!
Joe Wicks: The Body Coach On How Exercise Changed His Life
Joe Wicks inspired millions around the world during lockdowns to get exercising, and he tells us why he fell in love with being active as a kid and how it changed his life.
Keri Russell On The True Story Behind Her Wild Movie 'Cocaine Bear'
Actor Keri Russell's latest flick 'Cocaine Bear' is a bonkers new movie that already feels like a cult classic. And as Keri tells us, it's kind of based off a true story!
The Phenomenon Stopping Kids Going To School
With the school year in full swing, there will be some parents grappling with kids who just can't go to school because of crippling anxiety. This phenomenon is known as school refusal and it's a growing problem, exacerbated by school shutdowns during the pandemic.
Jack River On The Most Surprising Part Of Motherhood
Jack River has recently welcomed her first child into the world and tells us all the things she's most surprised at about motherhood, and why she thinks she was dancing better on stage than Rihanna at 35 weeks!