Guest Interviews
Troye Sivan On Timothée Chalamet Playing Him On SNL
Troye Sivan just cleaned up at the ARIAS, but he tells us how being played by Timothée Chalamet in an SNL skit has been a career highlight.
Julian Dennison On The Worst Advice He Got From Sam Neill
Superstar Julian Dennison has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and he has received some great advice along the way, but Julian tells us the worst advice he received from Sam Neill.
Nina Conti Introduces Us To The Most Brutal Monkey Ever
Nina Conti somehow ended up with a talking monkey on her arm who is very brutal and he got a bit thirsty during the show...
Dermot Kennedy On The Strangest Place He Has Ever Played
Dermot Kennedy is back in Australia to bring us his latest tour, but he shares with us the strangest place he's ever played a gig and it took a while to get to!
Dave Thornton On The Difference Between A Health Phase And A Midlife Crisis
Comedian Dave Thornton has a bone to pick with certain people who ride bikes, and he tells us how you can tell the difference between a health phase and a midlife crisis.
Robbie Williams On Why He Needed To Revisit His Tough Past
Robbie Williams is in town for the start of his Aussie tour, but his new Netflix documentary details the hardships he's faced behind the scenes. He tells us why he needed to revisit his tough past.
Russell Kane On Why He Can't Work More Than Two Hours A Day
Russell Kane is one of the most hardworking comedians... quite literally. He tells us how his onstage antics means he can only do one show a night.