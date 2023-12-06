Guest Interviews
Kelsey Grammer On What It's Like Making Frasier Without John Mahoney
Kelsey Grammer is returning to the titular role in the new season of Frasier, but since the show ended its first run, John Mahoney, who played his father Martin Crane in the show, has passed away. Kelsey tells us just how hard it was to make the show without his close friend.
Troye Sivan On The Man Who Inspires Him The Most
Ahead of the tonight's GQ Men of the Year awards, Troye Sivan reveals the man who inspires him the most, and why it's okay to be soft as a man.
Sir Richard Branson On Why Kids Aren't Allowed On His Cruises
Sir @RichardBranson is in Australia to celebrate the launch of Virgin Voyages, but they are adults-only, and he tells us why he doesn't want kids on his cruises.
The Bachelors On Why The New Season Is The Most Romantic Yet
Eligible bachelors Ben Waddell, Luke Bateman and Wesley Cortes will be looking for love on the new season of The Bachelors Australia, and they tell us why this is the most romantic season yet.
Bec Charlwood On What It's Like To Be The Unofficial Face Of Bipolar
Comedian Bec Charlwood's special 'Bipolar Baby' is set to be released, she tells us what it's like to be the unofficial face of the disorder after going viral on TikTok.
Nath Valvo Makes The Ultimate Invisalign Mistake
Nath Valvo joined the show to run us through his gift-giving guide, but he made a grave Invisalign mistake that threw him off...
Paper Dolls' Miah Madden & Emalia On How Close The Show Is To The Real
Paper Dolls is the new drama bringing it back to the 90s based on the iconic girl group Bardot, and castmates Miah Madden and Emalia tell us how close the show is to the real story.