Guest Interviews
Eugene Levy On Why Airports Ruin His Holidays
Eugene Levy's new show sees him off travelling around the world, but he's not always happy about it. He tells us why he hates airports and why he's in a bad mood before he's even left.
City And Colour's Dallas Green On His Special Relationship With Australia
City and Colour's Dallas Green has travelled to Australia more than 20 times, and he tells us why he loves it here so much and the special kinship shared by Australia and Canada.
Treasurer Suggests Government Could Cap Superannuation Balances To Reign In Tax Concessions
Super is meant to ease the burden of the age pension on taxpayers. However, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has suggested that the government may be reigning in these concessions to help the country get out of debt. Super enthusiast Steve Price explains.
Richard Marx On How Touring Australia Has Changed Since The 80s
Richard Marx has been touring Australia since the 80s, and he tells us what the big difference is... and why he's not going to be bringing back the mullet.
Voyager On The Pressure Of Representing Australia At Eurovision
Australia's agreement to be in Eurovision runs out this year, and Perth band Voyager could be our last hope to win it! They tell us the pressure of representing Australia!
Joe Wicks: The Body Coach On How Exercise Changed His Life
Joe Wicks inspired millions around the world during lockdowns to get exercising, and he tells us why he fell in love with being active as a kid and how it changed his life.
Keri Russell On The True Story Behind Her Wild Movie 'Cocaine Bear'
Actor Keri Russell's latest flick 'Cocaine Bear' is a bonkers new movie that already feels like a cult classic. And as Keri tells us, it's kind of based off a true story!
The Phenomenon Stopping Kids Going To School
With the school year in full swing, there will be some parents grappling with kids who just can't go to school because of crippling anxiety. This phenomenon is known as school refusal and it's a growing problem, exacerbated by school shutdowns during the pandemic.