Guest Interviews
Tom Holland On Why Being Part Of The Marvel Universe Is Super Cool
Tom Holland tells us why being a superhero in the Marvel Universe is super cool (and we try to find out some spoilers).
Michael Bublé On Why His Kids Are His Greatest Gift
In a crazy and chaotic chat with the one and only Michael Bublé, the Canadian crooner tells us why his children are his greatest gift.
Eva Longoria On Why Desperate Housewives Is Still So Important To Her
Eva Longoria has had an incredible career, and she tells us how her iconic role in Desperate Housewives is still so important in her life
Nath Valvo On Why He And His Husband Make No Sense
Comedian Nath Valvo just got married, but he explains why he and his husband make no sense together, and how it made the wedding guest list more interesting.
Boxing Brothers Andrew And Jason Moloney Return From Bittersweet World Championship Fights
Boxing brothers Andrew and Jason Moloney have returned from the US after competing in separate World Championship fights. They tell us all about the bittersweet results and how they celebrated.
Gene Simmons On The Offer With KISS We Can't Refuse
Gene Simmons and KISS are heading to Australia for one last concert, and Gene gave us an offer we can't refuse when they are here.
Jake Shears Reveals What It's Like To Work With Kylie Minogue
Jake Shears is about to release his brand new solo album, and he's signed up our very own Kylie Minogue for it! We ask, as they are good friends, did it all go well with the Aussie legend?