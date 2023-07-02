Guest Interviews
Tom Cruise On The One Stunt He's Always Wanted To Do
There's one stunt Tom Cruise has wanted to do since he was a kid, and he's finally got to do it in Mission Impossible, and he tells us how they nearly got kicked out of Rome while filming.
Simon Pegg & Hayley Atwell Reveal Tom Cruise's Secret Skill
Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell may have done stunts around the world with Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible, but they reveal the secret skill Tom Cruise has on the dancefloor.
Mitch and Mark Reveal The Best Tips To Get Into The Housing Market
Location, Location, Location Australia kicks off tonight on 10 and 10play! Hosts Mitch and Mark dropped by to give us all their best tips on how to get onto the property market.
Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig On THAT Barbie Shoe Shot
Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig join us live and tell us all about THAT shoe shot in the trailer and what Barbie's existential crisis is all about.
Issa Rae & America Ferrera On How Barbie Is Now Empowering Women
Barbie castmates Issa Rae and America Ferrera tell us how the iconic Barbie brand is now empowering women around the world, after a debatable past.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Her Red Flags Are In Life
Kelly Clarkson's new album features a song called 'Red Flag Collector', and she told us exactly what red flags she looks out for in her life.
Danny & Michael Philippou In Our Most Chaotic Interview Ever
Brothers Danny and Michael Philippou have been racking up the views on Youtube as RackaRacka for years, and now they're making the switch to directing movies. And they may have provided us with our most chaotic interview ever.