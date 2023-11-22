Guest Interviews
Harry Connick Jr On Why He Keeps Coming Back To Australia
Harry Connick Jr is back in Australia, and we love him, so why does he keep returning (besides his daughters living here!)?
Todd Sampson Reveals The Beauty Industry's Worst Hacks
Beauty hacks have taken over the internet, promising quick fixes, but Todd Sampson tells us some of the worst he's seen and why they are so bad.
Måneskin On What It's Like Recording With Dolly Parton
Måneskin found global fame when they won Eurovision in 2021, and they tell us how it led to recording with Dolly Parton and what it was like to work with the Queen of Country.
Rhys Nicholson & Joel Creasey Unveil Their Naughty Christmas Crackers
Rhys Nicholson and Joel Creasey are about to take their Family Christmas on the road, and they brought their very naughty Christmas crackers along to share a few jokes that made us gasp.
Macklemore Reveals What It's Like To Do The School Run As A World Famous Rapper
Macklemore may be used to performing in front of tens of thousands, but he's still a dad who has to do the school run, and he tells us what that's like as a famous rapper.
Troye Sivan On Timothée Chalamet Playing Him On SNL
Troye Sivan just cleaned up at the ARIAS, but he tells us how being played by Timothée Chalamet in an SNL skit has been a career highlight.
Julian Dennison On The Worst Advice He Got From Sam Neill
Superstar Julian Dennison has worked with some of the biggest names in Hollywood, and he has received some great advice along the way, but Julian tells us the worst advice he received from Sam Neill.