Guest Interviews
Tim Rogers & Sarah McLeod On Why Every Musician Is In Five Bands
Tim Rogers and Sarah McLeod have been touring for years, and they tell us why every musician in is five different bands these days.
Conor McGregor Reveals What Goes Through His Head Before A Fight
UFC superstar Conor McGregor gives us an insight into his mind pre-fight and tells us what he thinks about before entering the octagon.
Poh Ling Yeow On How Art Is Helping Her Heal After Her Mother's Death
Poh Ling Yeow is known for making beautiful dishes, but she's also now using her beautiful art to help heal following her mother's death.
Dannii Minogue What It's Like To Perform With Her Sister Kylie Again
Dannii Minogue is bringing her classic hits back, and she tells us what it was like to team up with sister Kylie on stage again as we walk down memory lane with the pop superstar.
Curtis Stone On Why He's So Proud Of Australian Cuisine
Chef Curtis Stone has just been awarded an Order of Australia, and he tells us why he's so proud of sharing Aussie cuisine with the world and how it's so unique.
Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones On Why Amanda Keller Doesn't Like His Boots
Brendan 'Jonesy' Jones is proud of his boots and shows them off for us, but his radio co-star Amanda Keller has a differing opinion.
Tammin Sursok On Why Her Accent 'Is All Over The Place'
Tammin Sursok has been living in America for 15 years, and her accent, as she puts it, is 'all over the place'. She reveals how it happened but also how quickly she can go back to being a normal Aussie.