Guest Interviews
Tim Minchin On How It Feels Bringing The Groundhog Day Musical To Australia
Musical genius Tim Minchin's fabulous Groundhog Day musical has been wowing audiences overseas, but as it is set to come to Australia, he tells us what it means to him to bring it home.
Matthew McConaughey On How Dangerous Social Media Is For Kids
Matthew McConaughey has just penned a philosophical children's book, Just Because, and as he reflects on his own childhood and teenage years, he shares how dangerous he thinks social media is for kids.
Genesis Owusu On The Time He Broke The Enmore Theatre
Genesis Owusu's new album 'STRUGGLER' is a slice of genre-blending brilliance that has garnered him seven ARIA nominations this year, but he tells us about the time he broke the Enmore Theatre.
Scottie Pippen On What It Was Like To Play For One Of The Greatest Spo
Scottie Pippen has won six NBA championships, made seven all-star appearances and taken home two Olympic Gold medals, we ask him what it’s like to play for one of the most iconic teams of all time.
Michael Hing On The Do's And Don'ts Of Proposing
Michael Hing recently got married, but his proposal didn’t quite go according to plan, so now he can officially reveal the do’s and don’ts of proposing to your partner.
Life Uncut's Britt And Laura On Why Couples Should Never Swap Sides Of The Bed
Life Uncut is one of Australia's most popular podcasts, and it's about to head on tour... but before they head around Australia, we thought it was best to get their opinion on our relationship dramas, like... should couples switch sides of the bed?
KISS On How Sacred Their Make-Up Is
Rock & roll superheroes @KISS are in Australia for their last-ever tour and to play at the AFL Grand Final and they tell us just how sacred their make-up is to them.
Summer Warne On How Her Dad Shane Inspired Her For The Masked Singer
Daughter of the late, great cricketing legend Shane Warne, Summer, melted Australia's heart when she was eliminated from The Masked Singer after performing Coldplay's 'Yellow', and she joins us to explain how her dad inspired her to go on the show.