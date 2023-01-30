Guest Interviews
The Text Chrissie Swan Received From Her Son During Her First Radio Show
Chrissie Swan is about to start her own radio show, and she shares the 'heartwarming' message of support from her son... that turned out to be not so supportive afterall!
Jason Donovan On Why Returning To Neighbours Was So Special
Jason Donovan tells us why heading back to Neighbours was so special, and why there's hope for the Australian entertainment industry.
Sam Smith On One-Upping Ed Sheeran's Gift
Sam Smith was given a wild gift by Ed Sheeran, and now they are getting ideas on how they are going to one-up their good friend.
Why Luke Heggie Thinks The Word 'Legend' Is Overused
Comedian Luke Heggie thinks the word 'legend' is overused, and tells us why it's had a trickle-down effect on other words.
Why 'The Whale' Is Brendan Fraser's Perfect Comeback Film
Brendan Fraser has had a remarkable comeback to the film world with 'The Whale', and he tells us why it was the perfect film for him to be in.
Hugh Sheridan On Why He Loves Adelaide So Much
Native Radelaider Hugh Sheridan tells us why he loves his home of Adelaide and South Australia so much, and what makes it so special.
Why Jason Segel Admires Billy Joel And David Bowie So Much
Jason Segel has teased his musical abilities throughout his career, and he tells us why he looks to Billy Joel and David Bowie in admiration.