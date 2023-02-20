Guest Interviews
The Phenomenon Stopping Kids Going To School
With the school year in full swing, there will be some parents grappling with kids who just can't go to school because of crippling anxiety. This phenomenon is known as school refusal and it's a growing problem, exacerbated by school shutdowns during the pandemic.
Jack River On The Most Surprising Part Of Motherhood
Jack River has recently welcomed her first child into the world and tells us all the things she's most surprised at about motherhood, and why she thinks she was dancing better on stage than Rihanna at 35 weeks!
Bear Grylls: On Meeting President Zelenskyy While Ukraine Is At War
Bear Grylls recently spent time with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in war-torn Ukraine, and tells us what it was like being on the ground with a leader at war, and what the President is like away from
Lincoln Younes On How He Manifested His Role In The Last King Of The C
Lincoln Younes tells us how he manifested playing John Ibrahim in the new TV series The Last King Of The Cross.
Everclear's Art Alexakis On How Grunge Fans Have Changed
Everclear's Art Alexakis tells ushow grunge fans have changed over the years, and what makes them so special.
Alyssa Sutherland On Being In A Scary Movie When She Hates Horror Flic
Alyssa Sutherland doesn't like scary movies...but she's just starred in a horror flick! She tells us how being in Evil Dead Rise helped her like the genre, and what's the worst part of fake blood.
Kate Ceberano On How To Explain 'Pash' To Kids
Kate Ceberano has released a new version of her hit 'Pash', and she gives us a detailed version of how she'd explain 'pashing' to the younger generation.