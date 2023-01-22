The Project

The New Day On How They're Bringing Fun Back To WWE
The New Day - Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E - explain why they make such a good WWE team, and how their team's bright colours are bringing the fun back to WWE.

Guest Interviews

