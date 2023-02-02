Guest Interviews
The Moment In Time Paul Rudd And Jonathan Majors Would Love To Go Back To
Paul Rudd stars alongside Jonathan Majors in the new Ant-Man! Paul has been in showbiz for nearly two decades, but there's one moment in time that he would love to go back to, so he can celebrate with his son all over again. This is just too cute!
Luke McGregor's Big Announcement Ahead Of Taskmaster
Comedian Luke McGregor is about to be put through his paces on Taskmaster Australia, but we noticed a little something new on his finger and it's an adorable story!
Adam Hills On The Upside Of Having An MBE (For His Children)
Adam Hills may always feel Australian, but he does have an MBE. It turns out his children are the ones who might benefit the most from it.
Iliza Shlesinger On Why Your Fave Bra Is The Longest Relationship You Will Have
Iliza Shlesinger tells us why a woman's favourite bra will be the longest relationship will be the longest relationship she will have.
The Text Chrissie Swan Received From Her Son During Her First Radio Show
Chrissie Swan is about to start her own radio show, and she shares the 'heartwarming' message of support from her son... that turned out to be not so supportive afterall!
Jason Donovan On Why Returning To Neighbours Was So Special
Jason Donovan tells us why heading back to Neighbours was so special, and why there's hope for the Australian entertainment industry.
Sam Smith On One-Upping Ed Sheeran's Gift
Sam Smith was given a wild gift by Ed Sheeran, and now they are getting ideas on how they are going to one-up their good friend.