The Book Club Cast On Older Women In Hollywood Movies
NC | News

Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen are teaming up for another chapter in the 'Book Club' series. All three have had long careers, and they tell us why it's so important to see older women in Hollywood movies.

Guest Interviews

image-placeholder
5 mins

image-placeholder
6 mins

Calum Scott On How He Got To Perform With Take That

Singer Calum Scott performed with Take That at the King's Coronation Concert and reveals all about how he got to join the boy band and what went on behind the scenes of the concert.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Foodie And Author Alison Roman On What She Thinks Australian Food Is

Alison Roman is a world-travelling foodie who loves sharing her expertise with others, but she tells us what she thinks Australian food actually is.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Jimmy Rees On What 'Going Viral' Really Means

Comedian Jimmy Rees has tens of millions of views on his videos featuring hilarious characters, but he tells us what he thinks 'going viral' really means.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Angourie Rice Reveals The Snack Jennifer Garner Makes On Set

Aussie actor Angourie Rice shares the screen with Jennifer Garner in their new TV series 'The Last Thing He Told Me', and it turns out Jennifer may be a huge Hollywood star, but she still loves to bake for everyone on set.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Jason Sudeikis On If He Thought 'Ted Lasso' Would Be This Successful

Jason Sudeikis is coaching AFC Richmond for a third season in Ted Lasso, but did he think the show would be this successful?

image-placeholder
4 mins

It's Time For The I'm A Celebrity Finale!

After eight years, it's Dr Chris' last I'm A Celebrity Australia finale, and we catch up with him in South Africa to find out what he'll miss the most about the jungle... and Julia refuses to get emotional about it.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Joshua Jackson On His Gratitude For Pacey In Dawson's Creek

Joshua Jackson stole hearts as Pacey on Dawson's Creek, and he tells us how he's grateful for the show, and because there was no social media during that time.

2023