The Bachelors On Why The New Season Is The Most Romantic Yet
Eligible bachelors Ben Waddell, Luke Bateman and Wesley Cortes will be looking for love on the new season of The Bachelors Australia, and they tell us why this is the most romantic season yet.

4 mins

image-placeholder
5 mins

Bec Charlwood On What It's Like To Be The Unofficial Face Of Bipolar

Comedian Bec Charlwood's special 'Bipolar Baby' is set to be released, she tells us what it's like to be the unofficial face of the disorder after going viral on TikTok.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Nath Valvo Makes The Ultimate Invisalign Mistake

Nath Valvo joined the show to run us through his gift-giving guide, but he made a grave Invisalign mistake that threw him off...

image-placeholder
5 mins

Paper Dolls' Miah Madden & Emalia On How Close The Show Is To The Real

Paper Dolls is the new drama bringing it back to the 90s based on the iconic girl group Bardot, and castmates Miah Madden and Emalia tell us how close the show is to the real story.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Fall Out Boy On What It's Like To Be Emo Pin-Up Boys

Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy tell us what it was like to be the pin-up boys of the emo revolution, and why being the Kings of MySpace now sounds so crazy.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Jessie Ware On What It's Like Having Dinner With A Royal

Princess Eugenie came over for dinner for a podcast with singer Jessie Ware and her mum, but it turns out the Royal doesn't know how to order takeaway.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Jason Donovan On Why There's A Bit Of Rocky Horror In All Of Us

It's been 50 years since The Rocky Horror Picture Show first hit the stage, and Jason Donovan tells us why there's a little bit of Rocky Horror in all of us.

image-placeholder
4 mins

Gareth Whitton Is Australia's First Dessert Master

Gareth Whitton has been crowned Australia's first Dessert Master, and he tells us what it feels like to have the glorious title.

