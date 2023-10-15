Guest Interviews
Suzi Quatro Reveals Why She Hates Flying So Much
On many occasions, Suzi Quatro has said she doesn't like flying, but she will be heading out on her 39th tour of Australia soon, so we asked her if she wished she wasn't so popular here so she wouldn't have to fly so much...
Jonesy & Amanda Reveal Their Favourite Things That Annoy Aussies
Jonesy and Amanda took home their fourth Best On Air Team win at the Australian Commerical Radio Awards, and their show includes a segment where listeners call up and whinge, and they shared their favourite things that annoy Aussie more than anything.
Adam Hills And An Unexpected Spicks And Specks Reunion
Adam Hills is in the country to hold an amazing event to raise awareness of Standing Adaptive Tennis, but when he arrived at the desk, he had no idea he was in for a Spicks and Specks reunion.
The Living End Reveal If They Can Remember Their First Album Actually
The Living End's first album came out 25 years ago and well, nobody rocks like one of the greatest Aussie bands of our time, so, we found out if they actually remember their first album coming out.
Claudia Karvan On What She Wants To Give Back To The Next Generation
Aussie acting legend Claudia Karvan got her first big break when she was only 10 years old, and now she wants to find the next big star with a new young stars initiative and she tells us why she wants to give back to the next generation of actors.
Charlotte Crosby On How She Broke The Masked Singer's One Big Rule
You would think Charlotte Crosby knows the rules of reality TV after she shot to stardom on Geordie Shore and went into the jungle for Australia's I'm A Celeb, but she told us that she actually broke The Masked Singer's one big rule...
Darcy Moore On How He Felt When Dad Handed Him The AFL Cup
Darcy Moore led Collingwood to their 16th premiership, which meant that his dad, two-time Brownlow medalist Peter Moore, was able to hand him the AFL Premiership Cup. Darcy tells us how he felt in that beautiful moment.