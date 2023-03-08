Guest Interviews
Survivor's Shaun On Why Getting Home Is The Best Part Of Survivor
Shaun was eliminated by another big blindside on #SurvivorAU last night, but he reveals what the best part of leaving the game is. #TheProjectTV
Dave Hughes On How His Wife Gets Him To Quit His Bad Habits
Dave Hughes is one of Australia's best comedians, but his wife thinks he may have been going through a mid-life crisis after he took up a new habit, which he's quit for good (he says). #TheProjectTV
Russell Peters On The Biggest Advice His Dad Gave Him
Comedian Russell Peters was always told by his Dad not to get a tattoo but what other advice has shaped his life? #TheProjectTV
Survivor's King George Reveals If He Regrets Taking Out Three-Time Player Shonee
It was a dramatic night on Survivor Australia last night with King George getting rid of three-time player Shonee but does he regret it? #TheProjectTV
Dave Thornton On How Life Changes After You Turn 40
Comedian Dave Thornton has just entered his 40s and he's noticed life has changed... very quickly. #TheProjectTV
Adam Lambert On Why He Loves Reworking Classic Songs
Adam Lambert's new album is a collection of classic songs reworked, and he tells us why he loves getting his hands on old songs and giving them a creative twist.
Lin-Manuel Miranda On Why His Kids Make Him Do The Bluey Dances
Lin-Manuel Miranda is guest starring in a new episode of iconic Aussie kids show Bluey, and he tells us why his kids always make him do the dances from the show!