Survivor's King George Reveals If He Regrets Taking Out Three-Time Player Shonee

Guest Interviews

image-placeholder6 mins

Russell Peters On The Biggest Advice His Dad Gave Him

Comedian Russell Peters was always told by his Dad not to get a tattoo but what other advice has shaped his life? #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder4 mins

image-placeholder6 mins

Dave Thornton On How Life Changes After You Turn 40

Comedian Dave Thornton has just entered his 40s and he's noticed life has changed... very quickly. #TheProjectTV

image-placeholder6 mins

Adam Lambert On Why He Loves Reworking Classic Songs

Adam Lambert's new album is a collection of classic songs reworked, and he tells us why he loves getting his hands on old songs and giving them a creative twist.

image-placeholder5 mins

Lin-Manuel Miranda On Why His Kids Make Him Do The Bluey Dances

Lin-Manuel Miranda is guest starring in a new episode of iconic Aussie kids show Bluey, and he tells us why his kids always make him do the dances from the show!

image-placeholder6 mins

Why Ruel Is Trying To Get Rid Of His Main Character Syndrome

Aussie singer Ruel has self-diagnosed himself as having Main Character Syndrome, and he tells us how he's trying to get rid of it from his personality!

image-placeholder4 mins

Guy Montgomery Reveals What It's Like To Be Voted First Off Reality TV

New Zealand comedian Guy Montgomery was on a show called Celebrity Treasure Island where he was almost immediately voted out. So what is it like to have your ego bruised on national TV?

image-placeholder7 mins

Steve-O On The One Stunt He Regrets The Most

Steve-O has been part of Jackass since 2000, but there is one stunt that he wishes he had never done.

2023