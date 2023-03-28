The Project

Survivor Winner Liz On How To Overthrow A King Like George
NC | News

It's been called one of the greatest seasons of Survivor ever, and now Survivor Australia winner Liz tells us all about that final tribal council, and how she overthrew a king named George.

Guest Interviews

image-placeholder
6 mins

Urzila Carlson On Her Wild Encounter With Another Couple

Urzila Carlson loves to share her life experiences... ALL her experiences, and she tells us all about her wild *encounter* with another couple.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Curtis Stone On The Easiest Food To Cook To Impress Your Partner

Chef Curtis Stone may be able to serve up Michelin Star-worthy dishes, but he tells us the perfect recipe anyone can cook to impress their partner.

image-placeholder
4 mins

image-placeholder
5 mins

Celeste Barber Why She Still Loves Impersonating Celebrities

Celeste Barber is the queen of Instagram, known for impersonating some of our favourite celebs' most outlandish posts, but is she over it? Or does still love it to this day?

image-placeholder
7 mins

Stephen Sanchez Reveals What It's Like To Have Elton John As Your Biggest Fan

Singer Stephen Sanchez has had an incredible start to 2023, with his song 'Until I Found You' becoming the hit of the summer. As he shot to fame, Elton John called him and told him he loved his music. Stephen reveals how that felt.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Actor Kiefer Sutherland On Why He's Such a Trusting Person

A huge theme in Kiefer Sutherland's new series 'Rabbit Hole' is trust, and he tells us if he's a trusting person in real life.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Sam Neill Reveals How He Has Dealt With The Reaction To His Cancer Diagnosis

Earlier this week, actor Sam Neill revealed in his autobiography that he had been battling cancer. We ask a week on how he has coped with the outpouring of support from the public around the world.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Chris Pine Reveals The Weird Nickname His Fans Have Given Themselves

Chris Pine stars in the new Dungeons and Dragons movie, but we learnt that his fans have a brilliant name to call themselves.

