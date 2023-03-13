Guest Interviews
Carly Rae Jepsen On If 'Call Me Maybe' Feels Like A Superpower
Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Call Me Maybe' is an absolute pop classic that still delights crowd today, but does it feel like a superpower when she performs it?
Singer Sam Fischer Opens Up About His Mental Health Battles
Sam Fischer is one of Australia's finest singers, but he's been incredibly open about his mental health battles, including lately about how recently, it's got a lot better.
Counting Crows On The Weirdest Thing About The Rockstar Lifestyle
Counting Crows' Adam Duritz has been rocking out with his iconic hits since the 90s, and he says the rockstar lifestyle is as weird as he thought it would be. Adam tells us what the weirdest part about it.
Adam Demos On What Happened Before THAT Scene In Season 1 Of Sex/Life
Adam Demos is famous for his starring role in Sex/Life on Netflix and there's one scene that got the world talking but how did it all play out on set?
Survivor's Shaun On Why Getting Home Is The Best Part Of Survivor
Shaun was eliminated by another big blindside on #SurvivorAU last night, but he reveals what the best part of leaving the game is. #TheProjectTV
Dave Hughes On How His Wife Gets Him To Quit His Bad Habits
Dave Hughes is one of Australia's best comedians, but his wife thinks he may have been going through a mid-life crisis after he took up a new habit, which he's quit for good (he says). #TheProjectTV
Russell Peters On The Biggest Advice His Dad Gave Him
Comedian Russell Peters was always told by his Dad not to get a tattoo but what other advice has shaped his life? #TheProjectTV