Sheldon Riley On Blowing Away The Judges On America's Got Talent
Sheldon Riley has been wowing audiences around the world on talent shows, but he tells us all about the time he absolutely blew away the judges on America's Got Talent.
Bron Lewis On Why Having Three Kids In The Worst
Comedian Bron Lewis admits she's given up on trying to argue with her youngest, and why having three kids is just too many.
The Bachelors' Luke On Making His Final Decision
It's been a whirlwind romance for @TheBachelorAU Luke and Ellie, and they tell us the incredible lifelong commitment to each other since the finale.
Patti Newton On Becoming Herself Again After Bert's Death
Beloved Aussie icon Patti Newton has been charming audiences for decades alongside her late husband Bert, and she tells us how she has become herself again after his passing.
Jason Momoa Teaches Us How To Pour A Perfect Pint
Jason Momoa invited Sam Taunton to London for one of the wildest interviews you will ever see... and he told us why he loves Australia and taught us how to pour the perfect pint.
Sydney Sweeney Reveals If She'll Star In Any More Rom-Coms
Sydney Sweeney has made her name in Hollywood playing some darker characters, but she tells us if she'll make any more rom-coms following her latest role in 'Anyone But You'.
Joel Edgerton On Why He Thought George Clooney Didn't Like Him
George Clooney is legendary for his pranks on set, but actor Joel Edgerton thought George didn't like him when they were working on their latest film together.