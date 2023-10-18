Guest Interviews
Shane Jacobson On How Ford & Holden Became Synonymous With Australian Culture
The fierce rivalry between Ford and Holden will be unpacked in a new feature film, and narrator Shane Jacobson tells us how the iconic Aussie car brands became synonymous with Australian culture.
Ruel On How His World Tour Nearly Never Happened
Last time Ruel joined us, he was about to head off on his world tour, and now that it's over, he reveals how it all nearly ended in a random field in America.
Charlie Brooker On Whether AI Could Actually Replace Humans
Charlie Brooker is the mastermind behind Netflix's dystopian thriller Black Mirror, and he told us if he believes AI could replace humans.
Davie Fogarty On How He Knew The World Needed The Oodie
The Oodie took the world by storm. It turned entrepreneur Davie Fogarty into a millionaire and Australia's youngest shark on Shark Tank, and he told us the moment he knew the world needed those plush, wearable blankets.
Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan Reveals His Close Call With Death
Duff McKagan played one of the most iconic bass lines for Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine, but he reveals all to Waleed Aly about a time in his life when he was almost knocking on heaven's door.
Suzi Quatro Reveals Why She Hates Flying So Much
On many occasions, Suzi Quatro has said she doesn't like flying, but she will be heading out on her 39th tour of Australia soon, so we asked her if she wished she wasn't so popular here so she wouldn't have to fly so much...
Jonesy & Amanda Reveal Their Favourite Things That Annoy Aussies
Jonesy and Amanda took home their fourth Best On Air Team win at the Australian Commerical Radio Awards, and their show includes a segment where listeners call up and whinge, and they shared their favourite things that annoy Aussie more than anything.