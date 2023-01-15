Guest Interviews
Sarah McLeod On How She Fell Back In Love With Rock 'N' Roll
It's been a few decades since Sarah McLeod and her band The Superjesus last released music, and she tells us why she fell out of love with rock 'n' roll, and what brought her love back.
Cosentino Shows Us One Of His Best Card Tricks
Cosentino has been one of the world's biggest magicians for a decade and he showed us one of his best tricks that left us... speechless
Sam Smith On Being Omitted From Rolling Stones Best Singers List
Last week, Rolling Stone released its list of the best 200 singers of all time and Sam Smith was omitted alongside Celine Dion... So how does Sam feel about it? We found out ahead of their big gig in Adelaide tonight.
Why Ross Noble Thinks Prince Harry's Revelations Aren't That Special
Comedian Ross Noble is back in the studio and reveals why he thinks Prince Harry's revelations in his book and interviews are actually all a bit... tame