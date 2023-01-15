The Project

Sarah McLeod On How She Fell Back In Love With Rock 'N' Roll
It's been a few decades since Sarah McLeod and her band The Superjesus last released music, and she tells us why she fell out of love with rock 'n' roll, and what brought her love back.

Guest Interviews

6 mins

