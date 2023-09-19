Guest Interviews
Sandra Sully Reveals Why She Decided To Take Part In The Masked Singer
Aussie newsreading legend Sandra Sully was the surprise reveal on The Masked Singer last night, and after saying no to reality TV for years, we find out why she decided to put on a mask and sing.
Adam Hills On Realising His Ultimate Dream For The First Time
Adam Hills is a funnyman who has been MIA from comedy for a while, but as he is set to release his documentary "Adam Hills: Grow Another Foot", he explains how he realised that his dream was actually to play rubgy league.
Nedd Brockmann On Why He Feels Unstoppable
Record-breaking runner Nedd Brockmann raised a whopping $2.5 million for charity after he ran the entirety of Australia and became a huge inspiration for the nation, but he explains how that made him feel unstoppable after achieving the gruelling feat.
Miriam Margolyes Shares The Secret To Having The Same Partner For 53 Y
Miriam Margolyes has been with her partner Heather for 53 years, and she gives us some lovely advice on how to keep a long-term relationship alive.
Nick Mason & Gary Kemp On What The Pink Floyd Gigs Were Like
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason is currently in Australia touring alongside Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, and as Nick reflects on his time in the iconic psych-rock band, he shares what the gigs were like back in the 60s.
Brian Austin Green On How Close The 90210 Cast Still Are
Brian Austin Green was the first to be booted off The Masked Singer Australia, and after his Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Tori Spelling was a contestant on the show last year, he tells us how close the
Mel B Reveals Her Future Plans For The Spice Girls
The one and only Scary Spice, Mel B will be very busy next year, as she told us about the plans for a Spice Girls reunion, as well as her royal plans for her wedding to fiance Rory McPhee.