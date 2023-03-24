The Project

Sam Neill Reveals How He Has Dealt With The Reaction To His Cancer Diagnosis
Earlier this week, actor Sam Neill revealed in his autobiography that he had been battling cancer. We ask a week on how he has coped with the outpouring of support from the public around the world.

Guest Interviews

Chris Pine Reveals The Weird Nickname His Fans Have Given Themselves

Chris Pine stars in the new Dungeons and Dragons movie, but we learnt that his fans have a brilliant name to call themselves.

Lizzo Reveals What It's Like To Party With Fellow Pop Superstar Adele

It's been a huge couple of weeks for pop superstar @Lizzo, winning a Grammy, announcing her Australian tour and of course, partying with Adele. So what is it like to party with one of the most famous people in the world?

Rob Brydon On The many different kinds of Aussies he has met

Comedian Rob Brydon is back in Australia and he reveals to us all of the different kind of Aussies he has met on his tours.

Rio Ferdinand On Why Ballet Is An Underrated Skill For Up And Coming Sportspeople

Manchester United and England football legend Rio Ferdinand is in Australia, and he stopped by and we found out why he thinks ballet is an underrated skill for up and coming sportspeople.

Dylan Alcott On Why He Wants Accessible Music Festival 'Ability Fest' To Not Be Needed One Day

Comedian Sammy J On How To Fake Your Sports Knowledge Without Anyone Knowing

Comedian Sammy J hates sports, but he has a list of three foolproof questions he uses on the radio when interviewing sports star to fake his sport knowledge.

Jessica Mauboy On What She'd Tell Her 16-Year-Old Self

Jessica Mauboy burst on to the scene with an incredible Australian Idol audition when she was just a teenager. She tells us what she'd tell her 16-year-old self all about how her life changed.

