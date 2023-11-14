Guest Interviews
Robbie Williams On Why He Needed To Revisit His Tough Past
Robbie Williams is in town for the start of his Aussie tour, but his new Netflix documentary details the hardships he's faced behind the scenes. He tells us why he needed to revisit his tough past.
Russell Kane On Why He Can't Work More Than Two Hours A Day
Russell Kane is one of the most hardworking comedians... quite literally. He tells us how his onstage antics means he can only do one show a night.
Bassem Youssef On Why He Makes Light Of The Most Serious Situations
Bassem Youssef was a heart surgeon who turned his hand to comedy, and he tells us why he makes light of serious situations, including the Israel - Hamas situation that is unfolding in Gaza.
Gareth Reynolds On Why He Keeps Coming To Australia
Comedian @reynoldsgareth says that every part of travelling is the absolute worst, but he tells us why he loves coming to Australia so often.
Abbie Chatfield On The Power Of Saying 'No'
Abbie Chatfield has her own podcast, a national tour and was the host of a high-profile radio show, and she tells us why it felt so good to walk away from her radio role.
Caroline Rhea On Why She Identifies As A Witch
Caroline Rhea bewitched us all in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, and now the actor and comedian tells us why she now identifies as a witch, and gives the desk a horoscope reading.
Amaury Guichon Reveals How He Became A Dessert Master
Amaury Guichon left school at 14 to chase his dessert dreams. Now he's a social media star after showing off his incredible chocolate sculptures. However, his journey to fame was not an easy one.