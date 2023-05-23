Guest Interviews
Rose Byrne And Seth Rogen On Their Favourite Past Projects
Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne tell us about the past projects that still mean so much to them, and why the Aussie actor's film with Heath Ledger is still very special to her.
Pete Murray On How His Son Is His New Co-Performer
Pete Murray may have been conquering the charts on his own for two decades, but now he has the sweetest co-performer in his son!
Belinda Carlisle Reveals What It's Like To Have Your Fans Lose Their Minds Over Your Hits
Belinda Carlisle is getting to set to release new music and tour Australia, but she also has some of the biggest hits in the world. She tells us what it's like to have fans, well, lose their minds when she performs them.
Lewis Capaldi Tries To Sell His Album On National TV (And Swears A Lot
Popstar Lewis Capaldi is getting set to release his new album, and he's not the greatest at selling himself... So we gave him some primetime TV minutes to do it... And we think he did a swearingly good job.
Michael J. Fox Reveals Why He Thinks Parkinson's Is A Gift
Michael J. Fox is a Hollywood legend and a household name worldwide. Now, as the star battles Parkinson’s disease, he reveals to The Project, why he believes it's the gift that keeps on taking.
Hannah Gadsby On The Difference Between The U.S. And Australia
Comedian Hannah Gadsby has toured through the U.S., but they tell us the difference between audiences there and in Australia and why a Summer Bay reference just won't work.
Kat Stewart Teaches Us To Cry On Demand
Aussie actor Kat Stewart has been making us laugh and cry on screen for years, and she teaches us the secret to crying on demand.