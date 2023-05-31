Guest Interviews
Rob Thomas Gives Us A Guided Tour Of His Incredible Tour Bus
Matchbox Twenty's Rob Thomas is currently on tour, and while we were chatting with him, we may have gotten a little sidetracked and got a tour of his tour bus, and it's HUGE!
Rita Ora On Working With Her Husband Taika Waititi
Popstar Rita Ora tells us all about working with her husband Taika Waititi, who was in charge of her latest video.
Dave Fishwick On His Biopic About Changing The Banking System
Dave Fishwick was a normal guy from northern England who got sick of the big banks, so he started a bank for his community. Now Hollywood has come calling to make a movie about his incredible life and how the bank works.
High-Wire Artist Philippe Petit On How He Doesn't Fall
For decades, high-wire artist Philippe Petit has been defying death, but he tells us what's the plan if a high-wire stunt goes wrong and how he doesn't fall.
Jaguar Jonze On Her Love Letter To Music After Years Of Advocacy
Singer Jaguar Jonze says her latest album is a love letter to music after her love for it was challenged after years of advocacy.
James Marsden Reveals Who He Based His 'Jury Duty' Character On
James Marsden is one of the stars of the smash-hit TV series 'Jury Duty' and while he was in the show as himself, he reveals who he really based his character on.
Jimmy Barnes Reveals What It Was Like To Work With Tina Turner
The Barnestormers' Jimmy Barnes and Chris Cheney have worked with incredible artists during their careers, and Jimmy tells us all about duetting with Tina Turner on 'Simply The Best'.