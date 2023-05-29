The Project

Rita Ora On Working With Her Husband Taika Waititi
NC | News

Popstar Rita Ora tells us all about working with her husband Taika Waititi, who was in charge of her latest video.

6 mins

Dave Fishwick On His Biopic About Changing The Banking System

Dave Fishwick was a normal guy from northern England who got sick of the big banks, so he started a bank for his community. Now Hollywood has come calling to make a movie about his incredible life and how the bank works.

6 mins

High-Wire Artist Philippe Petit On How He Doesn't Fall

For decades, high-wire artist Philippe Petit has been defying death, but he tells us what's the plan if a high-wire stunt goes wrong and how he doesn't fall.

5 mins

Jaguar Jonze On Her Love Letter To Music After Years Of Advocacy

Singer Jaguar Jonze says her latest album is a love letter to music after her love for it was challenged after years of advocacy.

6 mins

James Marsden Reveals Who He Based His 'Jury Duty' Character On

James Marsden is one of the stars of the smash-hit TV series 'Jury Duty' and while he was in the show as himself, he reveals who he really based his character on.

8 mins

Jimmy Barnes Reveals What It Was Like To Work With Tina Turner

The Barnestormers' Jimmy Barnes and Chris Cheney have worked with incredible artists during their careers, and Jimmy tells us all about duetting with Tina Turner on 'Simply The Best'.

6 mins

Niall Horan Reveals Whether One Direction Will Ever Actually Reform

Niall Horan has been rocking all over the world as a solo act for the last 7 years, but he tells us if he thinks One Direction will ever reform.

5 mins

Rose Byrne And Seth Rogen On Their Favourite Past Projects

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne tell us about the past projects that still mean so much to them, and why the Aussie actor's film with Heath Ledger is still very special to her.

