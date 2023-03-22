Guest Interviews
Rob Brydon On The many different kinds of Aussies he has met
Comedian Rob Brydon is back in Australia and he reveals to us all of the different kind of Aussies he has met on his tours.
Rio Ferdinand On Why Ballet Is An Underrated Skill For Up And Coming Sportspeople
Manchester United and England football legend Rio Ferdinand is in Australia, and he stopped by and we found out why he thinks ballet is an underrated skill for up and coming sportspeople.
Dylan Alcott On Why He Wants Accessible Music Festival 'Ability Fest' To Not Be Needed One Day
Comedian Sammy J On How To Fake Your Sports Knowledge Without Anyone Knowing
Comedian Sammy J hates sports, but he has a list of three foolproof questions he uses on the radio when interviewing sports star to fake his sport knowledge.
Jessica Mauboy On What She'd Tell Her 16-Year-Old Self
Jessica Mauboy burst on to the scene with an incredible Australian Idol audition when she was just a teenager. She tells us what she'd tell her 16-year-old self all about how her life changed.
Nikki Britton On Finding Out She Had Oxytocin Depletion The Hard Way
Comedian Nikki Britton had an awkward session with her osteopath, and she told us why oxytocin depletion was to blame!
Peking Duk Reveal How Their Collab With Darren Hayes Came About
Peking Duk have teamed up with Savage Garden's Darren Hayes in their new track but how do two iconic Aussie artists decide to team up? We found out!
Simone Kessell Reveals How Season 2 Of Yellowjackets Steps It Up To The Next Level
Paramount+'s hit show Yellowjackets is about to premiere its second season with Kiwi @Simone_Kessell taking on a new role but this season is unlike anything she has ever worked on before, something she says is very 'unique'. We found out why.