Guest Interviews
Rhys Nicholson On The Magic Of A 24-Hour Kmart
Rhys Nicholson spends their days around fabulous Drag Queens on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, but they tell us why there's nothing better than the magic of a 24-hour Kmart.
Danny & Michael Philippou Reveal Their Plans For 'The Project'
Danny & Michael Philippou, also known as RackaRacka, are officially Hollywood directors, but they have even bigger plans for themselves, and it looks like they may want to take our jobs...
Bliss n Eso On The Weird Thumb Injury Caused By Stagediving
Bliss n Eso have been touring for over 15 years, but one incident caused by stage diving means Eso can do a *weird* thing with his thumb. Warning, it's pretty wild.
Dyson Daniels & Xavier Cooks On What It's Like PLaying Against LeBron James
Aussie basketball stars Dyson Daniels and Xavier Cooks are living the dream playing in the NBA, and they tell us what being in the best league in the world is like and what it's like to play against LeBron James.
John Cleese Reveals How He's Already Dead
John Cleese is 83 years old, but he doesn't fear death; in fact, he says he's already dead.
Amy Shark On The Time She Fell For Someone Too Quickly
Aussie indie-pop darling Amy Shark has made a real splash with her new single 'Can I Shower At Yours', and she tells about a time she may have fallen for someone a little too quickly.
J Balvin On How He Came To Collab With Ed Sheeran
J Balvin has taken the world by storm with his reggaeton hits, collaborating with some of the biggest pop stars in the world, and he tells us how his collab with Ed Sheeran came about.