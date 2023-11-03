Guest Interviews
Rhys Nicholson On How To Eat Other People's Food Without Getting Noticed
Comedian Rhys Nicholson has just released a memoir/recipe book, Dish, and they give us an excellent tip on how to eat other people's food without them noticing.
Eddie McGuire's Getting Ready To Host The Melbourne Cup Carnival
The Melbourne Cup Carnival is all set to kick off at Flemington Racecourse, so Melbourne Cup host Eddie McGuire told us how he's getting ready for the big race.
Jack Riewoldt On Why Richmond's Premiership Win Was The Sweetest Victory
AFL legend Jack Riewoldt has penned a new memoir to help us look on The Bright Side, but he tells us why Richmond's first Premiership win was the sweetest victory.
Courtney Act On What It Was Like To Be The First Drag Queen On The Masked Singer
Drag superstar Courtney Act was unveiled as the boot-scootin' bovine, Cowgirl, and Shane Jenek tells us what it was like to be the first drag queen ever to be on The Masked Singer.
Oobah Butler On How He Created Amazon's Number One Energy Drink (Which Is Urine)
Oobah Butler is known as the King of Pranks, and he explained how he managed to create Amazon's best-selling energy drink, which was actually the urine of Amazon drivers....
Brendan Fevola On Why His Masked Singer Costume Had To Change
Brendan Fevola was unmasked as The Captain on The Masked Singer Australia, but the wildcard celebrity had to change his costume at the very last minute, and we found out why.
Clementine Ford On Why We Should Abolish Marriage
Every year, 100,000 Aussies get hitched, and while no marriage is perfect, author Clementine Ford reckons marriage is a sham, and she tells us why it should be abolished.