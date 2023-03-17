Guest Interviews
Peking Duk Reveal How Their Collab With Darren Hayes Came About
Peking Duk have teamed up with Savage Garden's Darren Hayes in their new track but how do two iconic Aussie artists decide to team up? We found out!
Simone Kessell Reveals How Season 2 Of Yellowjackets Steps It Up To The Next Level
Paramount+'s hit show Yellowjackets is about to premiere its second season with Kiwi @Simone_Kessell taking on a new role but this season is unlike anything she has ever worked on before, something she says is very 'unique'. We found out why.
Billy Ocean On Why The 80s Was The Greatest Decade
Billy Ocean has been in the music industry for half a century, but there is one decade he believes was better than the others. So just why were the 80s so great?
Comedian Tom Gleeson On Why Being Nice Is Very Weird
Tom Gleeson holds two of the meanest positions on TV, Hard Quizmaster and Taskmaster, so it's no surprise that he finds it very weird to be nice... and he tried it on us.
Why The New Shazam Movie Was So Confusing For Helen Mirren And Why Lucy Liu Didn't Help Her Out
Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu team up in the new Shazam movie, but Dame Helen had no idea what was going during filming... and Lucy wasn't going to help her out.
Carly Rae Jepsen On If 'Call Me Maybe' Feels Like A Superpower
Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Call Me Maybe' is an absolute pop classic that still delights crowd today, but does it feel like a superpower when she performs it?
Singer Sam Fischer Opens Up About His Mental Health Battles
Sam Fischer is one of Australia's finest singers, but he's been incredibly open about his mental health battles, including lately about how recently, it's got a lot better.