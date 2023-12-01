Guest Interviews
Nath Valvo Makes The Ultimate Invisalign Mistake
Nath Valvo joined the show to run us through his gift-giving guide, but he made a grave Invisalign mistake that threw him off...
Paper Dolls' Miah Madden & Emalia On How Close The Show Is To The Real
Paper Dolls is the new drama bringing it back to the 90s based on the iconic girl group Bardot, and castmates Miah Madden and Emalia tell us how close the show is to the real story.
Fall Out Boy On What It's Like To Be Emo Pin-Up Boys
Pete Wentz and Patrick Stump from Fall Out Boy tell us what it was like to be the pin-up boys of the emo revolution, and why being the Kings of MySpace now sounds so crazy.
Jessie Ware On What It's Like Having Dinner With A Royal
Princess Eugenie came over for dinner for a podcast with singer Jessie Ware and her mum, but it turns out the Royal doesn't know how to order takeaway.
Jason Donovan On Why There's A Bit Of Rocky Horror In All Of Us
It's been 50 years since The Rocky Horror Picture Show first hit the stage, and Jason Donovan tells us why there's a little bit of Rocky Horror in all of us.
Gareth Whitton Is Australia's First Dessert Master
Gareth Whitton has been crowned Australia's first Dessert Master, and he tells us what it feels like to have the glorious title.
Elvis Costello On Why He Doesn't Find Pink Floyd That Exciting At All
Elvis Costello is considered one of the greatest songwriters of all time, but he doesn't find pop music all that exciting, especially Pink Floyd.