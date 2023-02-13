Guest Interviews
Pamela Anderson On Reclaiming Her Own Story
Pamela Anderson has revealed the dark truths of her own life in her new book, and she tells us how she's reclaiming her own story after it was out of her control for so long.
Charlie Pickering On Why Would I Lie To You Is A Safe Space
Charlie Pickering is getting ready to tell some tall tales on the new season of Would I Lie To You. He tells us the first lie he told when he was kindergarten, and how it will help him on the show.
Orlando Bloom On Why He Finds It Weird It's Been 20 Years Since The Lord Of The Rings
Orlando Bloom tells us why he finds it weird that it's been 20 years since starring in The Lord of The Rings. But he also reminisces about his first acting role and the hilarious way his character's story ended.
Bachelor Girl On Why The Classic Hits Are Always The Best To Perform
Bachelor Girl are best known for their classic hit 'Buses and Trains', but some would shy away from playing their best hit... But why don't Bachelor Girl?
Australia Post Signals That Sending Letters Could Be A Thing Of The Past
We don't know if you have heard of a thing called 'E-Mail', it's basically like an electronic letter and it seems like it may finally be spelling the end of the humble letter, with Australia Post suffering a big loss as people send less and less written love notes (and bills, we guess).
Comedian Danielle Walker Reveals The Greatest Dress Ever
Comedian Danielle Walker is currently trying to take out the TaskMaster crown, but she's already won the fashion awards with the greatest dress ever.
The One Thing Every Aussie Says That Jimmy Carr Loves
Jimmy Carr is visiting 22 places across Australia, and there's one thing that every Aussie says that the comedian just loves.