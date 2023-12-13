Guest Interviews
Owen Teale On The Surprise Of How Big Game Of Thrones Became
Owen Teale may be best known for his role in Game of Thrones but he shares how much of a surprise it was to him that the fantasy-drama series became such a worldwide hit.
Timothée Chalamet On How It Feels To Take On Gene Wilder's Role
Timothée Chalamet and Keegan-Michael Key are the stars of Wonka, the incredible prequel to one of the most beloved movies, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and Timothée tells us how it feels to have taken on Gene Wilder's classic role.
Missy Higgins On Her Music Being Unofficial Break-Up Anthems
Missy Higgins has won a swathe of awards, but she tells us how she feels about her music being unofficial break-up anthems.
Green Day On Why Their Music Transcends Generations
Green Day is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their breakout album Dookie and they tell us how it feels to know that their music transcends generations.
Sarah Wilson On Why She Believes Australia Is Facing A Cultural Crisis
Former host of MasterChef and author Sarah Wilson, who has moved to Paris, tells us why she believes Australia is facing a cultural crisis alongside its cost-of-living crisis.
The Veronicas On The Insane Lengths They Went To For Their New Video
The Veronicas, Jess & Lisa Origliasso, tell us all about the insane, and creepy crawly, lengths they went to in their new music video.
TLC On How To Spot A Modern-Day Scrub
TLC are celebrating 30 years of their iconic album, Crazy Sexy Cool, and T-Boz and Chilli tell us how we can spot a modern-day scrub.
Kelsey Grammer On What It's Like Making Frasier Without John Mahoney
Kelsey Grammer is returning to the titular role in the new season of Frasier, but since the show ended its first run, John Mahoney, who played his father Martin Crane in the show, has passed away. Kelsey tells us just how hard it was to make the show without his close friend.