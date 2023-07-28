Guest Interviews
Osher Günsberg On Why He Deserves The Gold Logie
It's Logies weekend, and one household name truly believes it's his time to win the Gold Logie... But why should we vote for Osher Günsberg? Well, let's let the man explain himself.
Zach Galifianakis Reveals Why He's Moving Away From Comedy Characters
Zach Galifianakis is best known for playing some of the most iconic comedy characters, but in his new movie 'The Beanie Bubble' he takes on a more serious role, so why the transition? We found out.
Anthony LaPaglia On How Theatre Is Different From Films
Despite decades in show business, Anthony LaPaglia has never performed on stage in Australia...until now! He tells us how theatre is so different from acting in TV and films.
Is Kyle Sandilands Really Jackie O's Bestie?
Kyle Sandilands and Jackie O are some of the country's most popular radio hosts, but are they really each other's besties? Jackie reveals all.
Rhys Nicholson On The Magic Of A 24-Hour Kmart
Rhys Nicholson spends their days around fabulous Drag Queens on RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, but they tell us why there's nothing better than the magic of a 24-hour Kmart.
Danny & Michael Philippou Reveal Their Plans For 'The Project'
Danny & Michael Philippou, also known as RackaRacka, are officially Hollywood directors, but they have even bigger plans for themselves, and it looks like they may want to take our jobs...
Bliss n Eso On The Weird Thumb Injury Caused By Stagediving
Bliss n Eso have been touring for over 15 years, but one incident caused by stage diving means Eso can do a *weird* thing with his thumb. Warning, it's pretty wild.