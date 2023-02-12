The Project

Orlando Bloom On Why He Finds It Weird It's Been 20 Years Since The Lord Of The Rings
Orlando Bloom tells us why he finds it weird that it's been 20 years since starring in The Lord of The Rings. But he also reminisces about his first acting role and the hilarious way his character's story ended.

Guest Interviews

Bachelor Girl On Why The Classic Hits Are Always The Best To Perform

Bachelor Girl are best known for their classic hit 'Buses and Trains', but some would shy away from playing their best hit... But why don't Bachelor Girl?

Australia Post Signals That Sending Letters Could Be A Thing Of The Past

We don't know if you have heard of a thing called 'E-Mail', it's basically like an electronic letter and it seems like it may finally be spelling the end of the humble letter, with Australia Post suffering a big loss as people send less and less written love notes (and bills, we guess).

Comedian Danielle Walker Reveals The Greatest Dress Ever

Comedian Danielle Walker is currently trying to take out the TaskMaster crown, but she's already won the fashion awards with the greatest dress ever.

The One Thing Every Aussie Says That Jimmy Carr Loves

Jimmy Carr is visiting 22 places across Australia, and there's one thing that every Aussie says that the comedian just loves.

FINNEAS Finds The Perfect Sound To Sample

Singer FINNEAS and our co-host Jimmy Carr might be about to change music, after they agreed on the perfect sound to sample in FINNEAS' next song.

Salma Hayek Was Confused By Channing Tatum's Bizarre Eating Habits

Channing Tatum and Salma Hayek get steamy in the latest instalment of the Magic Mike story, but behind the scenes, Salma was very confused about one thing... Channing's eating habits.

Why Singer Anne-Marie Wants Everyone To Stop Being Sad

Singer Anne-Marie's new song is called SAD B!tch and while it sounds like a song to make you sad, the singer is actually actively trying to make a hit that we can all be cheered up by, especially afte

2023