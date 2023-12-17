The Project

Nikki Britton On The Best Type Of Christmas Movie
NC | News

Comedian Nikki Britton is the Christmas movie expert, and she tells us what her favourite Christmas movie is...and why she'll never forgive Alan Rickman in Love Actually.

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More

Guest Interviews

Advertisement
image-placeholder
6 mins

Joel Edgerton On Why He Thought George Clooney Didn't Like Him

George Clooney is legendary for his pranks on set, but actor Joel Edgerton thought George didn't like him when they were working on their latest film together.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Nikki Britton On The Best Type Of Christmas Movie

Comedian Nikki Britton is the Christmas movie expert, and she tells us what her favourite Christmas movie is...and why she'll never forgive Alan Rickman in Love Actually.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Comedian Claire Hooper On The Reality Of School Concerts

Comedian Claire Hooper is the proud mum of two kids, but there's one thing we can all agree on, school concerts are the absolute worst and Claire tells us why.

image-placeholder
6 mins

Owen Teale On The Surprise Of How Big Game Of Thrones Became

Owen Teale may be best known for his role in Game of Thrones but he shares how much of a surprise it was to him that the fantasy-drama series became such a worldwide hit.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Timothée Chalamet On How It Feels To Take On Gene Wilder's Role

Timothée Chalamet and Keegan-Michael Key are the stars of Wonka, the incredible prequel to one of the most beloved movies, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and Timothée tells us how it feels to have taken on Gene Wilder's classic role.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Missy Higgins On Her Music Being Unofficial Break-Up Anthems

Missy Higgins has won a swathe of awards, but she tells us how she feels about her music being unofficial break-up anthems.

image-placeholder
5 mins

Green Day On Why Their Music Transcends Generations

Green Day is celebrating the 30th anniversary of their breakout album Dookie and they tell us how it feels to know that their music transcends generations.

image-placeholder
7 mins

Sarah Wilson On Why She Believes Australia Is Facing A Cultural Crisis

Former host of MasterChef and author Sarah Wilson, who has moved to Paris, tells us why she believes Australia is facing a cultural crisis alongside its cost-of-living crisis.

2023