Guest Interviews
Nick Mason & Gary Kemp On What The Pink Floyd Gigs Were Like
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason is currently in Australia touring alongside Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, and as Nick reflects on his time in the iconic psych-rock band, he shares what the gigs were like back in the 60s.
Brian Austin Green On How Close The 90210 Cast Still Are
Brian Austin Green was the first to be booted off The Masked Singer Australia, and after his Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Tori Spelling was a contestant on the show last year, he tells us how close the
Mel B Reveals Her Future Plans For The Spice Girls
The one and only Scary Spice, Mel B will be very busy next year, as she told us about the plans for a Spice Girls reunion, as well as her royal plans for her wedding to fiance Rory McPhee.
Barry Crocker Remembers His Good Friend Barry Humphries
Barry Crocker is an Aussie icon and has been entertaining households for six decades, but as his new book 'Last of the Entertainers' is released, he remembers his good friend, the late Barry Humphries.
Belinda Chapple On Why Bardot Broke Up
Bardot was one of Australia's biggest girl bands of the noughties, but they broke the hearts of fans when they mysteriously parted ways, and now, Belinda Chapple tells us why.
Ella Hooper On What It Means To Be Your Own Goddess
Rocker-turned-country star Ella Hooper is about to set out on a 10-date tour, but her latest single 'Oh My Goddess' is an empowering ballad and she explains what it means to be your own Goddess.
The Rolling Stones Reveal What It's Like Working With Paul McCartney
Rock n' roll royalty The Rolling Stones have announced the release date of their first new album in 18 years, and in an Australian exclusive, they told us a big secret about Paul McCartney.