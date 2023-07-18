Guest Interviews
Nick Littlemore On How PNAU's Collab With Elton John Happened
Nick Littlemore and PNAU have been collabing with some of the biggest names in the music industry, but their work with Elton John has been streamed more than 2 billion times, and he tells us how it came about.
Voyager's Daniel Estrin On What Doing Eurovision Is Really Like
Voyager's Daniel Estrin represented Australia on the glitzy stage of Eurovision, and he tells us what the competition is really like behind the glitter and glam.
MasterChef Winner Brent On Why Winning In Jock's Final Season Means So Much
Newly-crowned MasterChef champion Brent Draper formed a special bond with Jock Zonfrillo in 2021, and he tells us how winning in Jock's last season has been bittersweet.
Oliver Twist On Finding The Comedy In His Life Story
Comedian Oliver Twist arrived in Australia as a refugee from Rwanda as a child, and he tells us why he now uses his story for comedy.
MasterChef Top 3 On Who Would Cook The Best Special Occasion Dish
We're down to the Top 3 in MasterChef Australia, and Brent, Declan and Rhiannon tell us who'd they would pick to cook a spectacular dish for a special occasion.
Maz Jobrani On Why Australians Are Happy
Comedian Maz Jobrani tells us why Aussies are so happy and why Americans don't know anything.
Gabriel Iglesias And The Insane Stat That Blew Our Minds
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, AKA Fluffy Guy, tells us the INSANE stat about his very own Pop! Vinyl, and if he's more popular than Batman.