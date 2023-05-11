Guest Interviews
Nick, Joe And Kevin Jonas Reveal How Soon We Will See The Jonas Brothers In Australia
The Jonas Brothers are heading back on tour for their new album, 'The Album', and they reveal when we can expect them back Down Under.
Julia Morris On Who Could Actually Replace Dr Chris Brown On I'm A Celebrity
Dr. Chris Brown has left the jungle for the last time, leaving behind one Julia Morris but he's making headlines for maybe dating someone at our desk... And it appears the newspapers got the wrong vet...
Melanie Bracewell On Why She Was Banned From Wikipedia
Comedian Melanie Bracewell will tell anyone that she's a very serious news reporter, but she tells us why she was banned from Wikipedia back in the day.
The Book Club Cast On Older Women In Hollywood Movies
Jane Fonda, Mary Steenburgen and Candice Bergen are teaming up for another chapter in the 'Book Club' series. All three have had long careers, and they tell us why it's so important to see older women in Hollywood movies.
Calum Scott On How He Got To Perform With Take That
Singer Calum Scott performed with Take That at the King's Coronation Concert and reveals all about how he got to join the boy band and what went on behind the scenes of the concert.
Foodie And Author Alison Roman On What She Thinks Australian Food Is
Alison Roman is a world-travelling foodie who loves sharing her expertise with others, but she tells us what she thinks Australian food actually is.
Jimmy Rees On What 'Going Viral' Really Means
Comedian Jimmy Rees has tens of millions of views on his videos featuring hilarious characters, but he tells us what he thinks 'going viral' really means.