Guest Interviews
Mitch and Mark Reveal The Best Tips To Get Into The Housing Market
Location, Location, Location Australia kicks off tonight on 10 and 10play! Hosts Mitch and Mark dropped by to give us all their best tips on how to get onto the property market.
Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig On THAT Barbie Shoe Shot
Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig join us live and tell us all about THAT shoe shot in the trailer and what Barbie's existential crisis is all about.
Issa Rae & America Ferrera On How Barbie Is Now Empowering Women
Barbie castmates Issa Rae and America Ferrera tell us how the iconic Barbie brand is now empowering women around the world, after a debatable past.
Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Her Red Flags Are In Life
Kelly Clarkson's new album features a song called 'Red Flag Collector', and she told us exactly what red flags she looks out for in her life.
Danny & Michael Philippou In Our Most Chaotic Interview Ever
Brothers Danny and Michael Philippou have been racking up the views on Youtube as RackaRacka for years, and now they're making the switch to directing movies. And they may have provided us with our most chaotic interview ever.
Gary Janetti On Why He's Obsessed With Prince George
Gary Janetti has written some of our most-loved TV shows, but his favourite story is the real-life Prince George, and he tells us why he's so obsessed with the young royal.
Rove McManus On Writing A Book That Is Impossible For Adults To Read
Rove McManus' new book is for kids, but impossible for adults to read, and he tells us how his daughter helped him come up with the weirdest things to include in it!