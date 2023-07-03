The Project

Mission: Impossible Cast On What They Got Tom Cruise For His Birthday
It's a big day for the Mission Impossible cast at the Sydney red carpet premiere... and it's Tom Cruise's birthday! So we asked Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff what they got one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Tom Cruise Gets A Birthday Present He Probably Doesn't Want

Tom Cruise is hitting the red carpet in Sydney for #MissionImpossible on his birthday, so we gave him a gift he probably doesn't want.

Tom Cruise On The One Stunt He's Always Wanted To Do

There's one stunt Tom Cruise has wanted to do since he was a kid, and he's finally got to do it in Mission Impossible, and he tells us how they nearly got kicked out of Rome while filming.

Simon Pegg & Hayley Atwell Reveal Tom Cruise's Secret Skill

Simon Pegg and Hayley Atwell may have done stunts around the world with Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible, but they reveal the secret skill Tom Cruise has on the dancefloor.

Mitch and Mark Reveal The Best Tips To Get Into The Housing Market

Location, Location, Location Australia kicks off tonight on 10 and 10play! Hosts Mitch and Mark dropped by to give us all their best tips on how to get onto the property market.

Margot Robbie & Greta Gerwig On THAT Barbie Shoe Shot

Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig join us live and tell us all about THAT shoe shot in the trailer and what Barbie's existential crisis is all about.

Issa Rae & America Ferrera On How Barbie Is Now Empowering Women

Barbie castmates Issa Rae and America Ferrera tell us how the iconic Barbie brand is now empowering women around the world, after a debatable past.

Kelly Clarkson Reveals What Her Red Flags Are In Life

Kelly Clarkson's new album features a song called 'Red Flag Collector', and she told us exactly what red flags she looks out for in her life.

