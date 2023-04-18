Guest Interviews
Metallica's James Hetfield On How It Felt To Invent A Genre Of Music
Metallica invented 'thrash metal', and lead singer James Hetfield tells us how it felt at the time and reveals the feedback Elton John gave him, that made him emotional.
Comedian Tommy Little On Why Wearing A HoMie Jumper Can Change A Life
Comedian Tommy Little drops by to tell us how wearing a HoMie hoodie can help change the life of a young person affected by homelessness.
Anna And Bianca On Missing The Culinary Delights Of The I'm A Celebrity Camp
Anna and Bianca are the first celebs evicted from the jungle, and they tell us why they're missing the culinary delights of I'm A Celebrity camp.
Comedian Dylan Moran On How Flying Fuels His Cake Addiction
Irish comedian Dylan Moran had literally *just* landed in Australia when he joined us at the desk, and he tells us how flying fuels his cake addiction when he's bored on a plane.
Becky Lucas On Her Strange Thoughts About Animals
Comedian Becky Lucas has strange thoughts about animals, including... picking up an ibis bird by its beak? She tells us why it's okay to have these thoughts but not act on them.
Jamie Oliver On How He Overcame His Childhood Dyslexia To Write A Kids Book
Jamie Oliver is well known for his cookbooks but writing a kid's book is a new challenge for him, and he explains why it took a lot to overcome his childhood dyslexia.
Mike Goldstein Reveals Why Brisbane Isn't His Favourite Place
Comedian Mike Goldstein has been in Australia long enough to travel around and experience our divine culture. Still, there are a few reasons why Brisbane wasn't his favourite place on the map...