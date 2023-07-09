The Project

Meet The New Bachelors; Wesley, Luke And Ben!
Australia meet your new Bachelors: Wesley, Luke and Ben! We find out just what this trio is looking for in the new season of The Bachelor Australia.

5 mins

Neil deGrasse Tyson On The One Question He Wants To Be Answered

Neil deGrasse Tyson is one the world's most famous astrophysicists, and he tells us the one thing he wants to know about the universe.

5 mins

Khary Payton On Why People Love The Walking Dead So Much

Khary Payton plays King Ezekiel in one of the most iconic post-apocalyptic TV series ever, and he tells us what it is about the zombie-filled universe that has its fans so invested.

5 mins

G Flip Reveals How They Met Their Wife Chrishell Stause

G Flip's love story with Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause is one for the ages, but how did worlds collide for the Aussie drumming legend and the Yankee real-estate rockstar? They tell us!

5 mins

Danielle Walker and Claire Lovering On The Most Surprising Thing About 1850s Australia

Danielle Walker and Claire Lovering play two bawdy 'hornbag' sisters in the new comedy series Gold Diggers, and they tell us what the most surprising thing they discovered about what Australia was like during the Gold Rush.

7 mins

Dolly Parton Reveals How Close To Miley Cyrus She Really Is

Dolly Parton is famously the Godmother of Miley Cyrus, and she tells us how that came about and how close she is with Miley.

5 mins

Leigh-Anne On Her Reunion Plans With Little Mix

Leigh-Anne is making waves as a solo artist, but she tells us what her plans for a Little Mix reunion are.

6 mins

Cate Blanchett & Warwick Thornton On How 'The New Boy' Came To Be

Cate Blanchett and director Warwick Thornton tell us the incredible years-long story of how their new movie 'The New Boy' came to be and how it evolved.

