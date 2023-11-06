The Project

Matt Preston On Sending Secret Messages While On TV
Chef Matt Preston has been sending secret messages to his loved ones on TV for years, and he tells us why... and we catch him doing it at the desk.

Guest Interviews

7 mins

Matt Preston On Sending Secret Messages While On TV

Chef Matt Preston has been sending secret messages to his loved ones on TV for years, and he tells us why... and we catch him doing it at the desk.

5 mins

Martin Scorsese On Why He Keeps Working With Leonardo DiCaprio And Robert De Niro

Director Martin Scorsese has teamed up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro once again, and he tells us why he loves bringing the trio back together.

6 mins

Rhys Nicholson On How To Eat Other People's Food Without Getting Noticed

Comedian Rhys Nicholson has just released a memoir/recipe book, Dish, and they give us an excellent tip on how to eat other people's food without them noticing.

6 mins

Eddie McGuire's Getting Ready To Host The Melbourne Cup Carnival

The Melbourne Cup Carnival is all set to kick off at Flemington Racecourse, so Melbourne Cup host Eddie McGuire told us how he's getting ready for the big race.

5 mins

Jack Riewoldt On Why Richmond's Premiership Win Was The Sweetest Victory

AFL legend Jack Riewoldt has penned a new memoir to help us look on The Bright Side, but he tells us why Richmond's first Premiership win was the sweetest victory.

4 mins

Courtney Act On What It Was Like To Be The First Drag Queen On The Masked Singer

Drag superstar Courtney Act was unveiled as the boot-scootin' bovine, Cowgirl, and Shane Jenek tells us what it was like to be the first drag queen ever to be on The Masked Singer.

6 mins

Oobah Butler On How He Created Amazon's Number One Energy Drink (Which Is Urine)

Oobah Butler is known as the King of Pranks, and he explained how he managed to create Amazon's best-selling energy drink, which was actually the urine of Amazon drivers....

5 mins

Brendan Fevola On Why His Masked Singer Costume Had To Change

Brendan Fevola was unmasked as The Captain on The Masked Singer Australia, but the wildcard celebrity had to change his costume at the very last minute, and we found out why.

2023