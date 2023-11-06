Guest Interviews
Matt Preston On Sending Secret Messages While On TV
Chef Matt Preston has been sending secret messages to his loved ones on TV for years, and he tells us why... and we catch him doing it at the desk.
Martin Scorsese On Why He Keeps Working With Leonardo DiCaprio And Robert De Niro
Director Martin Scorsese has teamed up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro once again, and he tells us why he loves bringing the trio back together.
Rhys Nicholson On How To Eat Other People's Food Without Getting Noticed
Comedian Rhys Nicholson has just released a memoir/recipe book, Dish, and they give us an excellent tip on how to eat other people's food without them noticing.
Eddie McGuire's Getting Ready To Host The Melbourne Cup Carnival
The Melbourne Cup Carnival is all set to kick off at Flemington Racecourse, so Melbourne Cup host Eddie McGuire told us how he's getting ready for the big race.
Jack Riewoldt On Why Richmond's Premiership Win Was The Sweetest Victory
AFL legend Jack Riewoldt has penned a new memoir to help us look on The Bright Side, but he tells us why Richmond's first Premiership win was the sweetest victory.
Courtney Act On What It Was Like To Be The First Drag Queen On The Masked Singer
Drag superstar Courtney Act was unveiled as the boot-scootin' bovine, Cowgirl, and Shane Jenek tells us what it was like to be the first drag queen ever to be on The Masked Singer.
Oobah Butler On How He Created Amazon's Number One Energy Drink (Which Is Urine)
Oobah Butler is known as the King of Pranks, and he explained how he managed to create Amazon's best-selling energy drink, which was actually the urine of Amazon drivers....