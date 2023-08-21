Guest Interviews
Matilda Caitlin Foord On The Surprise Legacy Of The Aussie Legends
The Matildas won the hearts of the nation during their historic run through the World Cup, but superstar Caitlin Foord reveals why their success hasn't quite sunk in yet.
Chrissie Swan On How To Start Walking Everyday
Chrissie Swan is aiming to walk 300km to raise money for the Fred Hollows Foundation, but she shares her biggest tip for those who want to start walking.
Catherine Martin On The Success Of The Moulin Rouge Musical
Designer Catherine Martin has brought so many fantastical worlds to life with her impeccable costuming and production design, she tells us how she feels about Moulin Rouge: The Musical and its success
Idina Menzel On How Wicked Changed Her Life
Idina Menzel is the queen of Broadway, but she tells us how much her role as Elphaba in Wicked really changed her life.
James Bay On What It Was Like To Open For Bruce Springsteen
James Bay gets everyone in their feelings with his dulcet tones, but he tells us what it was like opening for The Boss, Bruce Springsteen.
Eddie Perfect On Bringing Beetlejuice To Life On Stage
Aussie singer-songwriter Eddie Perfect has brought Beetlejuice to life in a musical that has taken the U.S. by storm, and he tells us how hard he had to fight for his vision that has now had 8 Tony nominations.
Dara Ó Briain On Being The Highest-Scoring Taskmaster UK Contestant
Comedian Dara Ó Briain is the highest-scoring contestant on Taskmaster UK ever, so we asked him why he was so good on the show.