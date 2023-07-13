Guest Interviews
MasterChef Top 3 On Who Would Cook The Best Special Occasion Dish
We're down to the Top 3 in MasterChef Australia, and Brent, Declan and Rhiannon tell us who'd they would pick to cook a spectacular dish for a special occasion.
Maz Jobrani On Why Australians Are Happy
Comedian Maz Jobrani tells us why Aussies are so happy and why Americans don't know anything.
Gabriel Iglesias And The Insane Stat That Blew Our Minds
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias, AKA Fluffy Guy, tells us the INSANE stat about his very own Pop! Vinyl, and if he's more popular than Batman.
MasterChef's Cath On The Dish That Cost Her The Winner's Plate
MasterChef Australia's Cath was so close to fighting for the MasterChef title, but she tells us all about the dish that cost her the winner's plate.
Meet The New Bachelors; Wesley, Luke And Ben!
Australia meet your new Bachelors: Wesley, Luke and Ben! We find out just what this trio is looking for in the new season of The Bachelor Australia.
Neil deGrasse Tyson On The One Question He Wants To Be Answered
Neil deGrasse Tyson is one the world's most famous astrophysicists, and he tells us the one thing he wants to know about the universe.
Khary Payton On Why People Love The Walking Dead So Much
Khary Payton plays King Ezekiel in one of the most iconic post-apocalyptic TV series ever, and he tells us what it is about the zombie-filled universe that has its fans so invested.