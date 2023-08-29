Guest Interviews
Shark Tank's Sabri Suby On Why Working From The Office Is The Best
Shark Tank's Sabri Suby is a digital marking wiz, and he tells us why he reckons working at the office is better than working from home.
Mark Seymour On How 'Throw Your Arms Around Me' Came About
Mark Seymour is an Aussie music legend from Hunters & Collectors, and he tells us about how their iconic hit 'Throw Your Arms Around Me' came about because of Michael Gudinski.
Glenn Robbins And Dave O'Neil On Russell Coight's Nude Scene
Comedians Glenn Robbins and Dave O'Neil are the proud co-parents of the podcast Somehow Related, but they tell us about Russell Coight's new nude scene that's coming to a TV near you soon.
Troye Sivan Reveals The Secret Behind His New Album Cover
Superstar Troye Sivan's sweltering dance-pop anthem 'Rush' is a global sensation, but he shares the secret behind the cover art for his upcoming album 'Something To Give Each Other'.
Tim McGraw On What It's Like Having Taylor Swift Write About You
Tim McGraw was the subject of one of Taylor Swift first songs and we have finally found out what he thought about it all.
Mackenzie Arnold On What It Feels Like To Be Involved In A Penalty Shootout
The whole country was on the edge of their seats watching the longest penalty shootout between the Matildas and France, but Matildas goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold tells us how she was able to remain so cool.
Matilda Caitlin Foord On The Surprise Legacy Of The Aussie Legends
The Matildas won the hearts of the nation during their historic run through the World Cup, but superstar Caitlin Foord reveals why their success hasn't quite sunk in yet.